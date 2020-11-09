QUINCY — A Quincy man will be sentenced next month in connection with the 2019 shooting death of another Quincy man.
Christopher T. Huckstep appeared briefly Monday in Adams County Circuit Court where a sentencing was set for Dec. 17.
Huckstep, 52, faces between 20 and 30 years in prison after pleading guilty June 3 to one county of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2019, shooting death of 26-year-old Emond Morris.
The sentencing was originally set for Aug. 7 but was continued after Huckstep’s attorney, Dennis Woodworth, requested a continuance to provide time to discuss matters with his client.
Morris was found dead in a home in the 700 block of Cedar Street after the two were involved in a domestic dispute.
Multiple witnesses told police that Huckstep pointed a gun at Morris and shot him.
Huckstep was arrested outside his apartment in the 1200 block of North 12th Street, where he turned a firearm over to police. The gun was later confirmed to be used in the shooting.
If the case went to trial, Huckstep would have faced a minimum 45-year prison sentence, which includes a 25-year enhancement because a firearm was used. The enhancement was removed in the plea.
Huckstep must serve 100% of the sentence.
He has been held in the Adams County Jail since his arrest.