PITTSFIELD, Ill. — An East St. Louis man is facing several charges in Pike County after he reportedly fled from multiple law enforcement agencies on Friday.
Rahman S. Henson, 39, faces charges of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, felony driving while license revoked and obstructing justice, as well as numerous traffic citations.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it conducted a traffic stop on a maroon 2000 Ford Explorer at 5:03 p.m. Friday near Washington Street in Pittsfield when the driver fled.
Officers say they pursued the vehicle to Detroit, where the vehicle turned around and fled west toward Pittsfield, then a deputy ended the pursuit because of safety reasons.
A Pittsfield Police officer reportedly spotted the vehicle on Clarksville Road.
The sheriff's department said a Pleasant Hill Police officer saw the vehicle at 6:30 p.m. on County Highway 11. The officer pursued the vehicle through neighborhoods and the Pike County Fairgrounds before it headed north on Ill. 96.
The Pleasant Hill Police Department and the sheriff's department pursued the vehicle into Missouri, where an unidentified law enforcement agency used spike strips, and the vehicle pulled over on U.S. 54 near Bowling Green.
The driver was identified as Henson, whom the sheriff's department said was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Henson also faces charges of first-degree assault, felony resisting arrest, driving while license revoked and other traffic charges in Missouri.
He is being held in the Pike County, Mo., Jail.