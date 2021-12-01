QUINCY — A February trial was set for the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people.
Natasha L. McBride appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the Feb. 7 trial date was set.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said that McBride will be interviewed Dec. 13 by the expert hired by the office. A report from the expert is expected soon after.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
McBrdie is set to return to court Jan 12 for a status hearing.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.