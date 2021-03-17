Feds attempt to delay case of Quincy facing Capitol riot charges

QUINCY — The Quincy couple facing misdemeanor charges after sharing a photo of themselves standing in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot appeared in court by video conference Wednesday, as prosecutors sought to delay the case.
Jason and Christina Gerding pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks asked for a delay, saying more than 300 people have already been charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, and at least 100 more will be charged in one of the largest investigation and prosecutions in U.S. history.
He said documents and evidences from the investigation includes more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body camera footage, about 1,600 electronic devices, hundreds of searches of electronic communications, 210,000 tips and 80,000 reports and 93,000 attachments related to interviews.
Prosecutors say they have provided preliminary discovery, including images of the Gerding house, two images of the Gerdings inside the Capitol and the Gerdings’ property records and were working on a system to allow defense attorneys access the voluminous material.
In filing a motion opposing the delay, Jason Gerding’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Eugene Ohm, said as prosecutors characterize the case as the “largest in history,” the couple was essentially charged with trespassing and are “exceptionally straight forward.”
Ohm argued prosecutors could drop the case and move forward with an indictment. He also noted that because of the case Jason Gerding lost his job and has difficulty finding new employment.
Judge Paul Friedman ordered attorneys to file motions on a proposed protective order for additional discovery with the next status date set for April 16.
The Gerdings were arrested in January after the FBI said it received tips that identified the couple as participating in the attack at the Capitol, including one that provided a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
The complaint said that on Jan. 8, another Twitter user referred to the photo stating, “Here’s two people from Quincy Illinois who took part in the Capital (sic) Hill insurgance (sic)!!!”
Attached to the message was a screenshot of a Facebook conversation involving Christina Gerding where she wrote “Quincy made it inside.”
After someone commented on the post that they hoped she would be locked up, she replied, “well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I’ll be just fine.”
The complaint also says that on Jan. 6, a Facebook account for Jason Gerding posted a photo of a George Washington bust inside the Capitol.
The Gerdings remain free on recognizance bonds.