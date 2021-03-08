Fire at Jefferson Community Center under investigation

QUINCY — An investigation continues into the investigation into a fire Sunday at the Jefferson Community Center on Quincy’s northwest side.
The Quincy Fire Department was called at 4:21 p.m. to the center at 1201 N. Fifth on a report of a porch fire.
Assistant Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said crews found a fence separating a play area from the building and an adjacent property on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
It was determined that there were several “points of origin” to the blaze. The building sustained some damage to siding.
Both the Quincy Fire and Police Departments are investigating the fire.
No injuries were reported.