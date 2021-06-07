TIMEWELL, Ill. — A two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Brown County left five people with injuries.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Carson S. Gay, 23, of Quincy, was heading west on U.S. 24 near 035E Street at 5:15 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Molly R. Bunge, 36, of Camp Point.
Gay, Bunge and Bunge’s passengers — Scott W. Bunge, 35, a 16-year-old female and a 7-year-old female, all of Camp Point — were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
ISP said Gay was cited for improper lane usage.