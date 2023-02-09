QUINCY — Former Adams Sheriff Brent Fischer faces multiple felonies in Macon County alleging he improperly provided a law enforcement officer certification while he served as executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Fischer faces three counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of official misconduct, also a Class 3 felony.
The indictment from the Macon County grand jury was filed Nov. 30, 2022.
It was first reported by Rich Miller of Capitol Fax.
The indictment alleges that on Jan. 11, 2019, Fischer made a document designed to look like an Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Law Enforcement Officer certification which was false or altered to make it false. It also alleges that he affixed the electronic signature of Board Chair Tim Gleason, who had not authorized his signature.
Court records show Fischer appeared Jan. 4 in Macon County Circuit Court where the case was continued for pre-trial on Feb. 23.
Reached Thursday, Fischer declined comment, referring The Herald-Whig to his attorney, Rick Frazier of Springfield.
"No, I can't comment at this point," Fischer said.
A message seeking comment was left with Frazier's office.
Fischer was fired in September 2021 on the recommendation of the state's executive inspector general's office, which found that he provided the certification to philanthropist Howard Buffett, though he didn't have the qualifications to be a law enforcement officer. Howard Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
Howard Buffett is not accused of any wrongdoing.
He served as Macon County sheriff for more than a year until November 2018. Buffett announced his intention to run for office but ended his campaign after criminal justice reforms signed into law changed qualifications required for the office.
In 2021 Chicago Tribune reported that the inspector general's report found that in December 2018, the Macon County Sheriff's Department sent an application to the board asking for a waiver of training requirements so Howard Buffett could be employed as a part-time undersheriff. The board also received four letters of support for the waiver from law enforcement officials in the Decatur area.
“Documents produced by the ILETSB indicate that (Buffett) never attended a basic training course, sat for a certification exam, or attended a basic training course in a different jurisdiction,” according to the report.
The report said Howard Buffett’s charitable organization donated $143.2 million to public safety causes, including $15 million for an ILETSB facility in 2016.
It also said in June 2018, the board asked Howard Buffett for $10,000 to pay for equipment to help with the board’s canine recertification process, and on Jan. 11, 2019, a training board employee sent an email to a representative from the charity explaining that the board’s “financial people” were working to deposit the check.
The Tribune further reported that three hours later, the training board employee emailed a letter from Fischer to one of Howard Buffett’s supporters granting his request for a waiver. The letter showed that the training board granted the waiver because of Howard Buffett’s “unique set of experience and skills,” referencing his service “as an auxiliary deputy in both Illinois and Arizona,” according to the report. But the letter also cautioned how the “approval is not to set a precedence for all future cases.”
In response to the IG’s findings, Fischer wrote a letter on Nov. 4, 2021, questioning the fairness of the investigation. He said the IG failed to “state any established rule, regulation statute, or even norm I somehow violated.”
“The Report points to no factual basis for a finding of any objective legal or ethical standard,” Fischer wrote.
Elected as a Democrat, Fischer served as Adams County sheriff from 1998 until 2015, when he resigned to become executive director of the ILETSB.
Last November, Fischer was elected to the Adams County Board as a Republican.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.