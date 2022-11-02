Former coach, trainer sentenced to 2 years in sex abuse case

QUINCY — A former coach and trainer was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of criminal sexual abuse.
Jonathan J. Graff faced up to three years in prison at Wednesday's sentencing hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.
As he handed down the sentence, Judge Roger Thomson said Graff violated the trust of everyone, including those who wrote letters of support.
"This was not a spur of the moment bad idea," Thomson said. "This was the two-month grooming of a minor that you wanted to sexually abuse."
Graff was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department which started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer, and a 16-year-old.
He pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated he had sexual contact with the girl through her clothing.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.
Reading a statement in court, the victim told Graff how he changed her life. She described issues with anxiety, being unable to eat and attending therapy.
"I'm disgusted that you touched me or anyone else," she said.
She described how Graff would stalk her and that she has flashbacks.
Arguing for the maximum sentence, Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck said Graff took advantage of the victim who approached him because she was struggling.
Keck said Graff sent the victim messages and gifts.
"She could not get away from him," Keck said.
Graff's attorney, Drew Schnack, sought probation, arguing there was a presumption of probation in this case. He noted that Graff had a minimal record, with a driving under the influence case nine years ago where he successfully completed his sentence.
Schnack said Graff was amenable to treatment, had family support and had housing ready and would be successful with probation.
When asked if he wished to offer a statement, Graff said what he wished to say was included in the statement with the pre-sentence investigation.
Because of his conviction, Graff must register as a sex offender.
Graff received credit for 168 days already served in the Adams County Jail and he will qualify for day-for-day credit for good behavior.