Former coach, trainer sentenced to 2 years in sex abuse case

Jonathan Graff, right, sits with his attorney, Drew Schnack, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Adams County Courthouse. Graff was sentenced to two years in prison on one count of criminal sexual abuse. 

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — A former coach and trainer was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of criminal sexual abuse.

Jonathan J. Graff faced up to three years in prison at Wednesday's sentencing hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.