QUINCY — A Missouri man who worked as a carnival worker last year at the Adams County Fair was arrested last month on child exploitation charges.
Elbert B. Butler Jr., 52, of Plato, Mo., was arrested June 29 on an outstanding Adams County warrant for solicitation of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
An Adams County grand jury indicted him on the charges July 27.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the charges stem from an investigation that started in August 2022. Butler was in Adams County working for Sunshine Amusement Co., as a carnival worker at the Adams County Fair when the alleged incidents occurred.
Butler was arrested in Texas County, Mo.
He is being held on $50,000 bond.