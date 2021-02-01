QUINCY — A Quincy woman who pleaded guilty to a theft charge for stealing from her former employer will have to pay more than $639,000 in restitution.
Judge Robert Adrian ruled Monday that Michelle R. Lewis owes $639,196 in restitution to Menards after nearly 1 ½ days of hearings.
Lewis, 36, pleaded guilty last September to one count of theft over $10,000.
She was arrested May 22, 2019, after the Quincy Police Department was contacted by Menards corporate security about an internal theft.
The investigation determined that Lewis, a front-end manager at the Quincy store, was printing receipts that were almost 90 days old with items bought with cash or check. She would enter returns and take the cash.
The thefts took place between Sept. 14, 2014, and May 22, 2019.
Lewis will be sentenced March 29. Her plea agreement calls for probation, and though the Adams County state's attorney's office is not seeking jail time at sentencing, jail time could be ordered as part of the terms and conditions of her probation.
Lewis has been free on $1,000 bond since her arrest.