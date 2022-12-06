QUINCY — The former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in 2021 will return to court about a week before his February trial is set to start.
Court records show Steven W. Homan appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the Jan. 30 motion hearing date was set. He is set for trial on Feb. 6.
Last week, Homan's attorney filed a notice for affirmative defense for defense of property.
Homan, 48, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery in May 2021.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021, incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.