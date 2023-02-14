QUINCY — A former Quincy nightclub owner was sentenced to one year conditional discharge after entering an Alford plea to one misdemeanor count of battery in a 2021 assault of a Quincy University student.
By entering an Alford plea Tuesday, Steven W. Homan, 49, maintains his innocence but agrees the prosecution has enough evidence to find him guilty.
The amended charging document said Homan placed his arms around the neck of Jazzpher Evans on April 4.
Jury selection was set to start Tuesday in Homan's case. He originally faced a felony aggravated battery charge, before the trial was canceled with a plea hearing set.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team at the time, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days after the incident and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the plea agreement was the best possible outcome for all parties and the citizens of Adams County.
"The sentence is fair and reasonable compared to other cases," Jones said. "He wasn't treated any better or worse than any other defendant in similar cases."
Prior to trial, Homan's defense team filed a notice for affirmative defense for defense of property, which Jones said would have been a tough standard to meet for prosecutors.
"We would have to disprove his state of mind with regard to the defense of property beyond a reasonable doubt," he said. "That’s a very tough standard to meet when you have multiple witnesses in various degrees of intoxication with slightly different versions of what occurred."
Evans was not in court Tuesday.
Jones said he contacted her attorney to provide details of the agreement and provide her the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement in person or in writing.
As part of his sentence, Homan also must pay a $250 fine, all court costs and up to $1,000 to Evans for travel expenses.