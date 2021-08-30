PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A former Quincy woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the 2017 death of her 8-year-old son.
Court records show Aushena Warren on Friday pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault during a hearing in Platte County Circuit Court.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd told The Associated Press that he will seek a life sentence for Warren when she is sentenced on Nov. 2.
Warren, 33, had faced first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse charges in the June 13, 2017, death of her son Audrick Warren.
A probable cause statement in the case said police were called June 13, 2017, to a home in the 5800 block of North London Avenue in North Kansas City, where paramedics declared the boy dead.
Audrick’s father and Aushena Warren’s husband, Roderick Warren, a nursing home administrator in Kansas City, told police that he left for work about 7:30 a.m., leaving Audrick and his other son with their mother.
About 11:30 a.m., Roderick Warren said he received a FaceTime call from his other son saying he could not find his mother. Roderick said he returned home, where he found Audrick unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.
Court documents allege that Aushena Warren left a note explaining how the “financial pressures the family was under was her fault and she did not think they made enough money.” It further stated that she feared the children would be taken by the state and put up for adoption.
Aushena Warren jumped off the Bond Bridge in Kansas City just before 10 a.m. June 13, 2017. She survived the fall and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She has been held in the Platte County Jail on $500,000 bond since her arrest.