QUINCY — A former Adams County state's attorney has entered his appearance as special prosecutor in the case of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Court records show Jon Barnard of the Office of the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor entered his appearance last week in the case of Travis J. Wiley.
Wiley 34, was set to go to trail this month on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the infant's death.
A special prosecutor was ordered in the case July 6 after Judge Michael Atterberry said the Adams County state's attorney's office should be disqualified from the case after Wiley's previous attorney, Ryan Parker joined the office.
An order filed Monday also appointed the public defender's office to represent Wiley.
Wiley is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley is set to return to court Aug. 8 for an appearance with counsel.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.