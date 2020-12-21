QUINCY — Four Adams County residents were arrested last week in connection with a rural Payson burglary in October where about 40 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were reportedly taken.
Arrested and were:
• Robin R. Wilson, 35, of Payson, on charges of residential burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.
• Joshua D. Lovelace, 28, of Quincy, on charges of residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Justin T. Summers, 36, of Quincy, on charges of residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Lucas J. Daggett, 37, of Quincy, on charges of residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said in October it received a report of of a burglary in rural Payson where firearms and ammunition were taken along with several tools.
During the investigation, the Sheriff's Department said it served a search warrant in Quincy and numerous firearms and other items believed to be taken during the burglary were discovered.
Assisting in the investigation were the Quincy Police Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The investigation continues.