STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Two Quincy men, one Champaign man and a juvenile face charges in connection with shots fired at Third and Spruce on Sunday night.
Arrested were Henry D. Blackwell, 43, of Quincy, Tynell R. Washington, 36, of Quincy and Tywone D. Mitchell, 24, of Champaign, on charges of possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams. Washington also faces a charge of armed habitual criminal.
Also arrested was a 17-year-old juvenile.
Officers responded at approximately 10:19 p.m. and found 18 spent shell casings in the area between North Third Street, Spruce to Sycamore, and a witness reported a suspect vehicle had been shooting at another vehicle before fleeing.
Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police served a search warrant at approximately 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of North 12th.
QPD said officers had observed a vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect vehicle arrive at the residence. Several individuals exited the vehicle and entered the residence prior to the search warrant being served.
After searching the residence, officers located three handguns and one additional handgun inside the suspect vehicle, pursuant to an additional search warrant. One of the guns was reported as stolen and was equipped with an extended ammunition multi round drum.
Blackwell, Washington and Mitchell remain in the Adams County Jail. The juvenile remains in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call QPD at 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.