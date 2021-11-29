QUINCY — A former Quincy man who admitted to throwing a cat against a wall was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Trevor W. Moncrief, 35, faced up to six years in prison when he was sentenced Monday on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
The cat injured in the June 25, 2018, incident was euthanized because of the injuries it suffered at the hands of Moncrief. The incident was recorded on a cellphone, and he was arrested the following month.
Taking the stand during the hearing, Moncrief testified that he was in a bad marriage at the time and did it because he was angry with his wife.
"The person in that video is not who I am now," he said.
Moncrief who now lives in the St. Louis area said he works construction though he had recently been offered a new job.
He noted that he has a good support system, and that this was the first time he had people in court to support him.
Also testifying on his behalf were his mother, stepfather and a friend who said that Moncrief is involved in his church and works with youth, encouraging them to not follow in his footsteps.
"His life brought him back to the church," said his mother, Patricia Moncrief. "He's shown a lot of remorse for what happened."
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said Moncrief made changes but didn't appear to take responsibility for the cat's death.
"To see what that person did to that kitten — threw it hard enough against the wall that it bounces off the wall," Jones said "Anyone who watched it will be troubled for a long time."
The video of the incident, as well as Quincy Police video of the cat afterward, were both shown to Judge Robert Adrian.
Jones asked for the maximum sentence of six years.
"What he did that day deserves severe consequences," he said.
Moncrief's attorney, Gerry Timmerwilke, argued that probation was appropriate.
"His family is here to support him," Timmerwilke said. "He's a productive, taxpaying citizen now."
In handing down the sentence, Adrian said Moncrief has made significant changes in his life, but that a crime was committed that requires punishment. Adrian hoped Moncrief's efforts would continue upon his release from prison.
"Don't let it be for show today," Adrian said.
Moncrief received credit for 139 days already served. He had been out on bond after posting $2,500.