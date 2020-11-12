FOWLER, Ill. — A Fowler man was trapped in his vehicle after a Wednesday night crash in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Melvin J. Genenbacher, 79, of Fowler, was heading east on North 1363rd Lane, 1/4 mile east of 1350th Street at 9:15 p.m. when he fell asleep. The department said the vehicle traveled off the road to the south and overturned, coming to rest on its side and trapping the driver in his seat belt.
Genenbacher was extracted safely from the vehicle with no reported injuries.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance, Central Adams Fire Department and Camp Point Fire Department.