QUINCY — A psychiatrist will be hired to assist the defense of the Quincy woman charged in a crash that killed four people, including three children, last summer.
The attorneys for Natasha McBride filed a motion last week requesting county funds to hire Dr. Terry Killian of Springfield.
Judge Scott Larson approved the request during a brief hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson said Killian anticipated that he would need nine hours to review documents, interview McBride and prepare a report for the defense. The charge is $370 per hour.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride is set to return to court Feb. 17 for a status hearing. She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.