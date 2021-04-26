PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Griggsville man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Pittsfield.
Robert E. Willbanks, 52, was arrested April 14 on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and electronic communication device.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it conduced a traffic stop just before 10 a.m. on Washington Street near West Street in Pittsfield. Following an investigation, the driver, Willbanks, was arrested.
The Sheriff's Department said Willbanks was previously arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine on March 8.
He is being held in the Pike County Jail on $30,000 bond.