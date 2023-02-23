QUINCY — The owner of a shuttered Quincy marketing firm faces up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to recording people in a locker room or restroom without their knowledge.
John R. Rokusek pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized videotaping Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court. As part of his guilty plea, six additional counts of unauthorized videotaping were dropped.
Rokusek, 60, would be able to argue for probation at his April 21 sentencing.
He was arrested Nov. 4, 2021, after the Quincy Police Department was contacted about unauthorized video recordings of people were taken without their consent in a restroom, locker room or changing room. The more than 200 recordings took place between Nov. 16, 2020, and the day of his arrest. The images were taken at 519 S. 18th where his marketing agency operated.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said if the case went to trial, evidence would have been presented showing that Rokusek took videos of the victims without their consent on Oct. 24, Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, 2021.
Rokusek was ordered to receive a pre-sentence investigation, as well as sex offender evaluation.
He remains free on bond after posting $10,000 and is set to return to court April 13 for a status hearing on the sex offender evaluation and the pre-sentence investigation.