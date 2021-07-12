HAMILTON, Ill. — A Hamilton man was arrested Saturday after Hancock County deputies reportedly discovered methamphetamine on his person and associated drug paraphernalia in his car.
At approximately 12:24 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Buick for traffic violations at Seventh and Main streets in Hamilton, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
After a K-9 unit was called in, officers discovered less than five grams of methamphetamine on Kevin C. Taylor, 54. Additional drug paraphernalia related to the smoking of methamphetamine was found inside his car.
Taylor was transported to Hancock County Jail and charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance, police said.