HAMILTON, Ill. — A Hamilton man was arrested this week after making repeated calls to police.
Stacy L. Lunt, 44, was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm ammunition without requisite firearm owner's identification card.
The Hamilton Police Department said it was called at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Lunt's home near Ill. 96 and Lakeview Avenue, which was the fourth time Lunt reportedly requested police that day.
Police said responding officers found several firearms – some loaded. An ensuing investigation discovered that Lunt's FOID card was revoked.
The investigation also found that a shotgun slug had been fired through a wall in the home, and after a search warrant was obtained, officers reportedly found several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine and controlled substances.
Police also said that several firearms had been fired nine times inside the home that morning.
Lunt was taken to the Hancock County Jail but was released on a recognizance bond Friday.