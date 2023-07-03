HANIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was killed Saturday after a tree fell on a camper.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 7:48 pm
HANIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was killed Saturday after a tree fell on a camper.
The Hannibal Fire Department said firefighters were called at 9:09 p.m. to 1601 Montana on a report that a large tree fell on a camper.
Upoin arrival, firefighters found a man was trapped inside the camper.
David Daniels, 49, was extricated from the camper and pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Streets Department, Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance and the Marion County coroner's office.