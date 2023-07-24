HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal, Mo., man admitted to crafting illegal pipe bombs in 2022.

Joshua Eugene Rickey, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of manufacture of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices. Rickey admitted to making a series of pipe bombs out of sparklers and plastic or metal pipes between July 4 and Aug. 13, 2022.