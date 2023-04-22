NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal teenager was killed and three others injured Friday night in a crash of north New London.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Hummer H2 driven by a 15-year-old girl was headubg south at 6:33 p.m. on Route O when it went off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and overturned.