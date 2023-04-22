NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal teenager was killed and three others injured Friday night in a crash of north New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Hummer H2 driven by a 15-year-old girl was headubg south at 6:33 p.m. on Route O when it went off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and overturned.
A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Ralls County Deputy Coroner Austin Simmons.
A 15-year-old boy who was riding in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The driver and an 8-year-old girl who was a passenger suffered moderate injuries. They were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
The patrol reported no one in the vehicle was wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.