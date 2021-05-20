HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Plymouth Caravan driven by Sylvia D. Luken, 78, was heading east at 9 a.m. on Diamond Boulevard when it failed to stop at the traffic light at U.S. 61 and was struck by a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by John C. Weyrick, 50, of West Burlington, Iowa.
Luken was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County coroner Rick Jones. A passenger in the Caravan, Rhonda K. Luken, 50, of Hannibal was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance before being transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. No injuries were reported for Weyrick.
The patrol said neither Sylvia nor Rhonda Luken were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Weyrick was wearing his seat belt at the time.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police and Fire departments.