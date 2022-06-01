QUINCY — A July 6 hearing has been set to decide whether a Quincy man charged in a 2019 death of another Quincy man will get funds to hire a pathologist to assist his defense.
Attorneys for Carlos Williams filed a motion seeking funds to hire a pathologist to review the autopsy in the case.
However, First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said the motion didn't include who would be hired and how much it would cost the county.
"This is about as vague as a motion can be," Eyler said during a hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Judge Roger Thompson agreed that more details were needed before he could approve the motion.
Williams' attorneys Nick Rober and Public Defender Vanessa Pratt said they would have estimates from the pathologist before the next hearing.
Williams, 58, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, after he appeared in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Williams continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.