HULL, Ill. — A Hull man was arrested Friday after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said Roy Lee Irick, 67, was arrested in the 200 block of Sweet on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and for violation of probation for failure to register as a sex offender.
Irick has been convicted in both 2016 and 2018 for failure to register as a sex offender. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
Irick was taken to the Pike County Jail after his arrest. He is being held on $10,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Department said it monitors 51 registered sex offenders in the county.