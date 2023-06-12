QUINCY — A Hull man was sentenced to probation in connection with a 2021 home invasion.
Court records show Adam E. Terstriep on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was sentenced to two years second-chance probation from the criminal trespass charge and domestic violence probation on the domestic battery charge.
If Terstriep successfully completes second-chance probation, the criminal trespass conviction would be removed from his record.
As part of plea bargain, charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint were dropped.
Terstriep, 36, was arrested November 2021, after the Adams County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Burton area and received a report that Terstriep entered a woman's home without her permission and physically assaulted her before she was able to escape to a neighbor's house and call law enforcement.
Terstriep also was ordered to pay $8,266 in restitution and complete 30 hours of community service. He was sentenced to 56 days in the Adams County Jail, though the time was stayed.
He received credit for four days already served in the jail before he was released after posting $6,000 bond.