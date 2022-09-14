'I see that wreck. I see my son:' Quincy man sentenced to 10 years in fatal crash

Family and friends of Matthew Ballard pose for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, outside the Adams County Courthouse. Harrison J. Hardimon Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence for causing the crash that killed Ballard in 2021.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Stacie Sparks didn't mince words as she looked at the man responsible for the death of her son, Matthew Ballard.

Wearing a blue #JusticeforMatt shirt as she read her victim impact statement Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, Sparks told Harrison J. Hardimon Jr., how she fears every intersection she approaches. 