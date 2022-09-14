'I see that wreck. I see my son:' Quincy man sentenced to 10 years in fatal crash

QUINCY — Stacie Sparks didn't mince words as she looked at the man responsible for the death of her son, Matthew Ballard.
Wearing a blue #JusticeforMatt shirt as she read her victim impact statement Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, Sparks told Harrison J. Hardimon Jr., how she fears every intersection she approaches.
"I see that wreck. I see my son," Sparks said.
Her husband, Randy Sparks, held a poster of pictures of Ballard next to her as she read the statement.
Hardimon was fleeing law enforcement while under the influence of amphetamines early March 24, 2021, when the 2014 Ford Fusion he was driving collided with a 2006 BMW driven by Ballard, 42, at 30th and Maine. Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hardimon, 32, of Quincy pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence and was immediately sentenced by Judge Roger Thomson sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
"The third time I saw you in court, you told the court you missed your kids," Sparks said. "That's pretty ballsy when you took mine."
She told Hardimon how her son died alone in his vehicle.
"All I wanted was an 'I'm sorry,'" Sparks said. "After today we couldn't care less about you."
After Sparks left the stand, Hardimon told her he was sorry as she walked back to the gallery.
"Do you really mean that?" Sparks asked him.
"Yes, ma'am, I do," Hardimon said.
Outside the courthouse, Sparks said she felt a sense of closure.
"He did look me in the eyes and say he was very sorry, and I've been waiting for that," she said. "That was the hard part. My impression of him was of a gangster running from police and he didn't care that he killed somebody.
"When he looked me in the eye and told me he was sorry, I believed him. That helps a lot."
Sparks described Ballard as someone who would do anything for his family and others.
"He was like the king of the family," she said. "He was a just a big grand, wonderful human being."
The night of the crash, Ballard offered a co-worker a ride home so they didn't have to wake up their parents.
Ballard also was survived by his wife, Julia Ballard, and two children, Matt and Miah.
Five victim impact statements were read in court.
"It was only a four-hour shift," said the statement from Julia Ballard. "I didn't know it was the beginning of a nightmare. Matt was my world."
The statement was read in court by Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck.
As part of the plea negotiation charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving, as well as several traffic offenses were dismissed.
Hardimon must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
He received credit for 537 days already served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $350,000 bond.
Moving forward Sparks said she hopes to lobby Illinois lawmakers to make sentences stricter in similar cases.
"The state need to start making these people more accountable, so other families don't have to go through this," Sparks said.