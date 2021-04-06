QUINCY — An investigation continues into the reported assault of a Quincy University student Sunday at a Quincy nightclub.
Multiple social media posts identified the woman as 19-year-old Jazzpher Evans, who is freshman guard on the women's basketball team. Photos of Evans show bruising on her face, which the posts claim she suffered at the hands of an employee at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
"While I cannot go into details of our investigation at this time, I want to assure everyone that it is being thoroughly investigated," said Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley in a statement. "At the completion of the investigation, appropriate actions will be taken."
Copley also asked anyone with cellphone video of any portion of the incident to contact the department.
Requests for interviews with Evans were directed to her attorney, who was unavailable Tuesday.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office has not received reports as of Tuesday, but will review the case.