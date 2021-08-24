ROCKPORT, Ill. — Two arrests were made in the early-morning hours on Saturday near Rockport.
According to the report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, an investigation of a suspicious vehicle parked at Ralph’s Landing was conducted at 12:42 a.m. Saturday. The investigation resulted in the sheriff’s department reportedly seizing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected heroin, small plastic baggies, digital scales, fourteen smoking devices, hypodermic syringes, three handguns, and ammunition.
Ethan L. Miller, 31, of Pittsfield was arrested on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, obstructing justice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jeana L. Thomas, 46, of Louisiana, Mo. was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.
Thomas and Miller were both taken to the Pike County Jail.