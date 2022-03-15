PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Barry man was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges stemming from a January arrest.
According to a statement from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, James A. Kurtz, 41, of Barry was stopped for a traffic violation on Jan. 10. Kurtz was found to have an outstanding Pike County warrant and was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections. During the arrest, it was found that Kurtz was in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic syringes.
On March 8, Kurtz was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois department of corrections for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony as well as unlawful possession of cannabis as a driver, a Class A misdemeanor.