QUINCY — Police believe that a gunshot fired at a vehicle on Broadway near 33rd Street Sunday was not a random incident
The Quincy Police Department said preliminary information suggests there was an aggressive driving and road rage incident between the suspect vehicle and the vehicle that was hit.
Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. on a report of shots fired near 33rd and Broadway. During the investigation, officers learned that a person shot from a vehicle at another vehicle while on Broadway. After the incident, the suspect vehicle reportedly fled on Broadway.
QPD and the Adams County Sheriff's Department searched the area for the vehicle but it was not found.
No injuries were reported.
Police said detectives are working to obtain and review video surveillance from a number of locations to try and identify the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact QPD at 217-228-4474. They also can submit a tip anonymously by calling Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or online at quincycrimestoppers.com. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.