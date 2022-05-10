SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal judge sentenced a California man to prison on drug charges stemming from an investigation and arrest in 2019.
U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough sentenced Tommy V. Tran, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver over 500 grams of methamphetamine and using a communication facility (telephone) to commit a drug felony for his part in a drug distribution operation that was determined to be responsible for over 1,400 grams of methamphetamine and 2,500 grams of marijuana being moved from California to Missouri and then into Adams and Pike counties in Illinois.
Myerscough determined that Tran acted as a supervisor, organizer, or leader in the activity as he recruited individuals to send the drugs through the U.S. Postal Service and commercial carriers as well as paying for the drugs through electronic banking transactions.
Five others were determined to be a part of the operation along with Tran between August 2018 and February 2019. Tran was indicted in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in November 2021. One of the co-defendants, Shawn Davis, was previously sentenced by Myerscough to 12 years in prison while cases against the remaining defendants are still pending.
FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said disrupting traffickers like Tran is a critical part of the Bureau's mission and an example of the FBI's effectiveness in working with task force partners.
"The sentence handed down today reflects the tireless effort of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to investigate criminal enterprises operating within our communities and bring to justice those who endanger public health and safety," Nanz said.
Agencies participating in the investigation include: West Central Illinois Task Force; Quincy Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; and Drug Enforcement Agency, St. Louis Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Jacobs represented the government in the prosecution.