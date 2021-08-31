CANTON, Mo. — The investigation continues into the death of a 14-year-old Canton girl, though a man who lived with her has been charged in connection with her death after the girl reportedly found and ingested drugs that he kept in his room.
Brandon W. Devers, 37, of Canton, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the death of Carolyn Gaus, who was found unresponsive Saturday in her Canton home.
Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday but no cause of death was provided at the time.
He said the case remains an open investigation.
Devers shared the residence with Gaus and her mother.
In a probable cause statement filed in Lewis County Circuit Court, Canton Police Chief Ryan Crandell said an investigation into Gaus' social media activity showed she told at least two acquaintances that she found what she believed to be cocaine in Devers personal belongings and that she ingested it.
Devers reportedly told police he left the home at 5 a.m. but returned between 9:30 and 10 a.m. At the time, he was alone with Gaus, who he said was alive when he left around 10:30 a.m.
He returned at 5:40 p.m. when he saw Gaus sitting on the sofa with her head back. He said he went into his room to place two bags down and returned to the living room where he found her unresponsive. Devers called 911 where he was coached to perform CPR, but she remained cold to the touch.
Upon questioning, Devers reportedly told police that Gaus could have found methamphetamine and a glass pipe with residue inside the residence and that she may have ingested it. However, he believed it would not have killed her.
Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control reportedly found a packaged white crystal substance and a packaged brownish-white substance that they believed to be methamphetamine and heroin. Police said a white powdery substance on a digital scale field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police said no contraband was found in Gaus' nor her mother's room.
Devers is being held in the Lewis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He is set to return to court Sept. 7.
The Canton School District, where Gaus attended school, said it would have additional counselors available at school for students who may need assistance.