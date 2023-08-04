Canton mayor resigns as police public forum set

Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips seen here on the right in a 2022 file photo resigned Friday effective immediately. His resignation comes one day after Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish and Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Fellinger alleged the Canton Police Department mishandled evidence. 

 Submitted Photo

CANTON, Mo. — Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigned Friday effective immediately, just one day after the Canton Police Department was accused of mishandling evidence.

In a two-sentence resignation letter sent to the Canton City Council, Phillips said it was a "pleasure to work with each of you over the past 12 years and to serve the citizens of Canton."