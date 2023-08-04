Canton mayor resigns as police public forum set

CANTON, Mo. — Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigned Friday effective immediately, just one day after the Canton Police Department was accused of mishandling evidence.
In a two-sentence resignation letter sent to the Canton City Council, Phillips said it was a "pleasure to work with each of you over the past 12 years and to serve the citizens of Canton."
With Phillips' resignation, 3rd Ward Alderman Sharon Upchurch will become mayor pro tem.
The city also announced that it would host a public forum on options for law enforcement coverage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 400 Lewis.
On Thursday, Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish and Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Fellinger said an investigation found hundreds of items that were tampered with and stolen, including U.S. currency, hundreds of pills, both controlled and noncontrolled substances, and handguns.
The investigation was requested by Phillips in 2022.
On May 19, Fellinger notified the city of Canton, its city attorney, the chief of police and the City Council that she must hold the department as a whole and the city responsible and that the results of the investigation and prior issues with the department call into question the department's reliability and integrity — raising issues of credibility for any investigation it conducts.
She said her office would not file any cases investigated by the department unless assisted by an outside agency, and the department was not to collect or store any items of evidence until further notice.
They said the investigative file was left with a federal prosecutor in St. Louis.
A spokesman with the U.S. Attorney's Office said the office "can't confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."
Late Friday, a statement was sent from the city of Canton stating that it has cooperated with state and local investigations resulting from "apparent evidence tampering at the Canton Police Department."
"As a result of countless hours of investigation, it has become evident that former police officers did not follow best practices, police standards or evidence standards for peace officers," the statement said. "The city of Canton has invoked numerous resources including retaining special counsel and cooperating with outside agencies to determine if criminal charges could be able to be brought against any former officers for this inexcusable violation of the law and public trust."
The statement said the city worked with its risk management agency, which recommended special counsel.
"This large task took a coordinated effort to conduct numerous interviews throughout the investigation while providing constitutionally allowed legal representation to our employees," it said. "The assertion that obtaining legal counsel is unacceptable and an attempt to delay the investigation is false."