QUINCY — A Chicago man was charged with obstruction following a brief standoff Thursday night with Quincy Police officers.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to a reported road rage incident around 10 p.m. near Bob Mays Park. A description of the suspect vehicle was given to officers by the complainant, who said the driver pulled a gun during the incident.
Officers saw the suspect vehicle a few minutes later and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at Ninth and Broadway. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Torry L. Jordan, 24, of Chicago, reportedly refused officers requests to get out of the vehicle.
After ignoring officers orders for about 30 minutes, Jordan exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. No firearms were located by officers after the arrest. Jordan was charged with obstructing a peace officer and was released on a cash bond. During the incident, Broadway was shut down for safety reasons.