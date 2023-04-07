QUINCY — The Adams County coroner's office announced on Friday that the two Quincy men found dead in separate apartments Wednesday on Spring Street appear to have no connection.
Coroner Scott Graham said in a release that Bradley J. Seager, 61, and Edward A. Day, 68, both died from natural, unrelated causes.
Police were called to the apartment building in the 1300 block of Spring Street when the property manager located one of the men deceased while doing a welfare check.
As officers were beginning that investigation, the property manager went to check on another resident who was known to be ill and hadn't been heard from. That resident had also passed away.
In his release, Graham noted that both cases remain open and under investigation by his office and QPD.
It was also noted that the coroner's office had been unsuccessful as of Friday in locating family members for Day. Anyone with information regarding the family of Day is asked to contact the Coroner's Office at 217-277-2015.