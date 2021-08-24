DALLAS CITY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of a Dallas City woman following a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies reported that they observed a 2005 Chevrolet heading east on Ill. 9 west of Dallas City at around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies stated the Chevrolet went off the side of the road several times, leading to a traffic stop.
Evonne A. Mitchell, 62, reportedly was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Following her arrest on that charge, a search of her belongings found that Mitchell also was in possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Mitchell was booked at the Hancock County Jail where she was released on a recognizance bond.