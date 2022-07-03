HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon disturbance at a local hotel.
HPD officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of McMasters Avenue for a report of a male subject trying to get into a hotel room. The man reportedly broke through a window with a foreign object.
Officers reported that they made contact with the subject who had serious injury from breaking the window. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the man was taken by Marion County Ambulance for further treatment.
The Hannibal Police Department reported that their investigation was ongoing as they continued to gather information on the property damage, and that criminal charges may be sought. HPD was assisted at the scene by the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance.