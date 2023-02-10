QUINCY — The Adams County coroner's office released the name of the man killed in an incident involving Adams County sheriff's deputies on Thursday.
Coroner Scott Graham reported that Bradley S. Havermale, 29, of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting in the South Bottoms area south of Quincy.
Adams County Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said the Department of Criminal Investigation from the Illinois State Police are still on site conducting the investigation.
In a brief release Friday morning, ISP reported that at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, deputies from Adams County responded to the area of Fifth Street and West Radio Road in rural Quincy for a man with a firearm. As law enforcement officers approached the man, later identified as Havermale, he reportedly pointed a firearm at them. Officers discharged their firearms, hitting Havermale.
Deputies rendered medical aid, but Havermale succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
On Friday, Sheriff Tony Grootens reported that the three deputies directly involved were Sgt. Sam Smith, Deputy Logan Peter and Investigator John Schone. All three are currently on leave following the shooting Thursday. Grootens said all three will remain off duty until at least Monday.
"If they show any signs they're not ready, we'll make sure they get the help they need, counseling, whatever it takes," Grootens said.
Grootens said he took the three deputies to Blessing Hospital Thursday for routine exams following the shooting. He said they were released around 8 p.m. Thursday night, and he has since spoken with all three and they seem to be handling the situation as well as possible.
Along with the three officers directly involved, other personnel at the scene at the time of the shooting included Grootens, Frazier, Chief Deputy Blue Richards, Sgt. Randy Huseman, Deputy Phil Zimmerman, and at least one trooper from the Illinois State Police.
Frazier said this is the first officer-involved shooting the Sheriff's Department has been involved with since the June 2011, when Benjamin Biggs of Mount Pleasant, Iowa shot at a Quincy Police officer before fleeing to a farmhouse near Kingston. When sheriff's deputies arrived, then-deputy Joe Lohmeyer was hit by a round fired by Biggs.
Frazier said an incident like Thursday, when deputies are responding for a potentially suicidal subject, is a difficult position for deputies.
"It's a fine line," he said. "You're dealing with a subject that's suicidal, and you want to help, but when they officers, it becomes something different. 'Suicide by cop' is one of the terms used."
Frazier said incidents like this will leave have a lasting impact on the deputies involved. He said law enforcement officers have hours of training, first at the academy and then through annual training, on how to deal with suicidal subjects, but that every situation in the field is different.
Grootens said he expects the investigation of the shooting to wrap up some time next week.
Results of the investigation will be sent to the Adams County state's attorney's office for review.