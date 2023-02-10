Identities confirmed in officer-involved shooting

The Adams County Coroner identified the decedent in Thursday's officer-involved shooting as Bradley S. Havermale of Quincy. Sheriff Tony Grootens said officers directly involved in the shooting were Sgt. Sam Smith, Deputy Logan Peter and Investigator John Schone.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County coroner's office released the name of the man killed in an incident involving Adams County sheriff's deputies on Thursday.

Coroner Scott Graham reported that Bradley S. Havermale, 29, of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting in the South Bottoms area south of Quincy.