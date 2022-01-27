BARRY, Ill. — A traffic stop in Pike County on Monday led to the arrest of an Indiana man for several drug charges.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a car on the eastbound onramp for Interstate 72 near Barry. The Pike County deputy arrested Kirk M. Beumer of Sheridan, Ind. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of a drug, substance, or intoxicating compound.
Beumer was taken to the Pike County Jail. On Tuesday, Beumer was released after posting bond.