QUINCY — The investigation continues in a hit-and-run involving a child Saturday at Ben Bumbry Riverview Park.
The Quincy Police Department said officers and the Adams County Ambulance Service were called at 5:30 p.m. to the park on a report of a hit-and-run.
Upon arrival, officers found the 7-year-old boy who had been struck. He was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital where he was treated and released.
The preliminary investigation found the boy was walking east in the parking area on the west side of park when he was struck by a silver or tan smaller-sized SUV that was heading north in the driving lane. Police said the vehicle left the scene without stopping to provide aid or information,
Anyone with information with this incident is asked to contact Officer David Distin at QPD at 217-228-4470.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or online at quincycrimestoppers.com. Tips also can be sent via text by texting TIPSQRCS and the information to 274637.
All three options are anonymous and anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward.