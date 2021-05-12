BARRY, Ill. — Area law enforcement agencies are looking for information on a series of robberies that happened Wednesday that they believe may be connected.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department issued a statement that deputies responded to a robbery complaint around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Barry Jiffi Stop. The investigation determined that a white or Hispanic man came into the store, opened the register, and walked out after taking cash from the drawer.
The statement said the same subject was seen a short time later at the New Canton, Ill., One Stop.
Police communications later Wednesday indicated that a similar incident occurred at the Quincy Dollar General at 2614 North 12th St. The Pike County Sheriff's Department stated that the Quincy incident may be related to the two in Pike County.
The Quincy Police Department stated that an investigation into the suspected Dollar General robbery was ongoing, but that officers and detectives working on that case did not have any information to release as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department asked that anyone with information that may help the Barry or New Canton investigations contact the department at 217-285-5011 or the Pike County Crime Stoppers line at 217-285-1500 to make an anonymous report. Information related to the Quincy investigation can be provided to the Quincy Police Department at 217-222-9360.