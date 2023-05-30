QUINCY — The Quincy woman who was shot as she sat on the porch of her home May 24 has died.
The Quincy Police Department reported that Dana A. Lawton-Marshall, 47, was sitting on the porch in the 1100 block of Jefferson when she was shot from disturbance near South 12th and Jefferson.
Police said Lawton-Marshall was not involved the disturbance nor was she the intended target.
She was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield where she died Thursday.
As a result of the investigation into the shooting, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Victor A. Weems, 19, of Quincy for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Following Lawton-Marshall's death and subsequent autopsy, an additional warrant was issued Tuesday for Weems's arrest on a charge of first degree murder.
The murder warrant has a $5 million bond set. Weems is also wanted on additional warrants, including: home invasion and aggravated burglary, with $100,000 bond; unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle with $20,000 bond; obstructing justice, endangering the life of a child, and reckless driving with a $10,000 bond; and failure to appear for obstructing identification with $10,000 bond.
The homicide investigation is still ongoing, and the Quincy Police Department is asking for anyone with information related to the incident to contact QPD directly or through Crime Stoppers.