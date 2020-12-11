SANTA FE, Mo. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they call a “probable murder-suicide” on Thursday night.
Chief Deputy Joe Colston, the sheriff-elect, said that deputies were called to a residence just off of Highway D near Santa Fe in southern Monroe County around 8:37 p.m., where they discovered he bodies of a man and woman.
Colston identified the victims as Ami Allison Clayton, 49, and Jewell William Gardner, 49. They both lived in a home in Santa Fe.
“Monroe County deputies responded to 11140 Route ZZ in Santa Fe, Mo., in reference to a report of two persons at that residence who were believed to be deceased,” Colston said in a news release. “Upon arrival deputies found two subjects that were both deceased within the home. Both subjects had apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was recovered at the scene. No evidence was discovered indicating anyone outside the home was involved in the incident. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the matter.”
Colston said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is taking the lead role in the investigation.
Lt. Eric Brown said that the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the scene to assist the Sheriff’s Department.
“Our team provides any support needed, whether assistance processing the crime scene or notifications,” Brown said.