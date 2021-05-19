NEBO, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest on Wednesday of Anthony M. Westemeyer, 33, of Nebo.
A statement from the sheriff's department said that Westemeyer was taken into custody at 3:40 p.m. at his residence on a Pike County warrant for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A search warrant was also executed at the residence, leading to the collection of items that are part of an ongoing investigation.
Westemeyer is lodged at the Pike County Jail in lieu of a $380,000 bond. The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported that further charges are expected from the investigation.