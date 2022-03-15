PEARL TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Nebo, Ill. man was killed in a single-car crash near Pearl Township on March 9.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies were dispatched, along with the East Pike Fire Department, Spring Creek Fire Department, and Pike County EMS, to a crash on Ill. 100, just south of 166th Avenue in Pearl.
When responders arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a tree that had fallen across the road. The driver, Brad L. Eigenman, 36, of rural Nebo, was sustained fatal injuries in the crash.